BJP leader announces launch of Chalivendra Kendras in Secunderabad

Ganesh, the head of Mr. Ganesh Foundation and Contested MLA of BJP Cantonment, has announced plans to open multiple Chalivendra Kendras in the Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency. These Kendras will provide various services and facilities to the residents of the area.

The Chalivendra Kendras will be inaugurated at different locations in the constituency, including near Gandhinagar Petrol Pump, near Karkhana Police Station, near Lal Bazar Bus Stand, and Tad Bund Square. The inauguration ceremony is scheduled to take place at 11 am.

In light of this significant development, Mr. Ganesh has requested print and electronic media representatives to cover the event and spread awareness about the Chalivendra Kendras. The Kendras are expected to benefit the residents of the Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency by providing them with much-needed services and support.