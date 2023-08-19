Live
- TS EAMCET 2023 Special Phase Counselling Dates Revised, Registration Begins At tseamcet.nic.in
- ‘Gandarabai’ song from ‘Skanda’: A thumping mass number
- Delta farmers worried as water level in Mettur dam drops
- World Photography Day 2023: Wishes and Greetings to Share!
- Rahul rides his bike from Leh to Pangong lake, remembers his late father's words
- International Bow Day 2023: Date, history, significance and all you need to know
- Vallabhaneni Vamsi escapes major accident after vehicles in convoy collide at Suryapet
- Telangana High Court urged for direction to Bodhan police to permit rally on UCC
- V Hanumantha pitches for more seats to BCs in Reddy dominating Congress
- YS Jagan responds over deportation of Telugu students from USA, asks CMO to gather information
Just In
BJP MLAs from other states to tour Telangana assembly constituencies from tomorrow
Highlights
The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (TBJP) has intensified its campaign efforts to get ready for the Telangana elections.
The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (TBJP) has intensified its campaign efforts to get ready for the Telangana elections.
BJP MLAs from other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, are scheduled to arrive in Telangana today and from the 20th to the 27th of this month, these MLAs will visit the various constituencies in Telangana.
All the MLAs will be assigned to one assembly constituency, where they will assess the conditions and the party's status. They will then provide a detailed report to the high command. It is reported that these MLAs from other states plan to visit Telangana frequently until the elections are held.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS