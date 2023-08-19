BJP MLAs from other states to tour Telangana assembly constituencies from tomorrow

The Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (TBJP) has intensified its campaign efforts to get ready for the Telangana elections.

BJP MLAs from other states, including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, are scheduled to arrive in Telangana today and from the 20th to the 27th of this month, these MLAs will visit the various constituencies in Telangana.

All the MLAs will be assigned to one assembly constituency, where they will assess the conditions and the party's status. They will then provide a detailed report to the high command. It is reported that these MLAs from other states plan to visit Telangana frequently until the elections are held.