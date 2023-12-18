Live
BJP MP Bandi sought CM Revanth for compensation for the Mid-Maneru displaced population
Hyderabad : Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Monday asked Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to address the issues of the Mid-Maneru project displaced population.
In a letter to the chief minister, the BJP national general secretary appreciated bringing up the issue in the State Assembly. Terming the issue is long pending and asked to sanction Rs 5.04 lakh for each of the displaced families affected under the Mid-Manery Project.
Similarly, the BJP national general secretary asked the CM for an industrial corridor from Nilojipally to Nandigama-Agraharam and a Skill Development College, he added.
Besides, he demanded stringent action against Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Rao and the family members of the former Chief Minister for taking compensation under the Mid-Maneru project displaced population.
Sanjay Kumar asked the chief minister to immediately hold a meeting with the ministry, local people's representatives and officials on the issue. He asked the chief minister in his letter to run the government in line with the spirit of the sacrifices made for the sake of the creation of a separate Telangana.