BJP netas plan to tap linguistic minorities to bolster NE meet

Hyderabad: The BJP leaders are planning to tap the linguistic minorities in the city by hosting meetings with communities, like Rajasthanis, Gujaritis Tamilians, Assamese and others and by inviting the CMs, State ministers and important leaders to apprise them of development under the double engine governments in their native States.

According to party sources, at the meet and greet events during the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled here on July 1 and 2, to be attended by the CMs and party presidents from the States, the leaders will be informing about growth their native States have seen during the BJP rule, said a senior BJP leader. The party has decided to hold community-based meetings on July 1 and 2 at different places in the city.

Sources said that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be holding a meeting with around 2,000 people here on July 1. The venue has not been finalised yet. Along with Yogi two of his Cabinet colleagues and party's UP president, would also be attending the event. Similarly the meeting of Haryana people would be held at Haryana Bhavan, Secunderabad, during evening on July 1.

The party leaders from other States have started reaching the city; important leaders would be coming on July 1.

During the two-day NEC meeting, they would be taking time and addressing the community leaders, said the sources.

Party leaders said the venue for the meeting pertaining to people from Tamil Nadu is GK Function Hall, Santoshnagar. Union Minister L Murugan, actor-turned politician Khushbu, Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai would attend the meeting. For people of the North-East, a meeting of Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma would be held on July 2, with a gathering of around 2,000. The venue of the meeting is yet to be decided. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and former CM BS Yedyurappa are also coming. The meeting would be held at Karnataka Sahitya Mandir, Ramkote.

The Marwaris, including Gujaratis and Rajasthanis, constitute a large number of the population in the city.

There would be two meetings of Rajasthanis on July 1 with 3,000 at the SS Convention, Shamshabad. Another meeting would be at Quality Inn. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and party chief Gulab Chand Kataria would be attending the meeting. Similarly, the meeting of Gujaratis would be held at Gujarati Bhavan, Ramkote, on July 1.

Vijay Rupani and other important leaders would attend. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan would be holding a meeting most probably at Kukatpally, said the BJP leader.