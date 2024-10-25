BJP prepares for GHMC elections-2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP is all set to stir the party's rank and file by launching the first step of its an-year-away Greater Hyderabad Election preparation.

Launching a protest against the State government's flagship project, the Musi Riverfront Development Project (MRDP), on Saturday, the BJP hopes to give the much-needed zing to the otherwise passive cadre and leaders in the GHMC areas since the last parliament elections.

According to the party sources, the BJP had a winning streak of 48 corporators out of 150 wards in the GHMC in 2020. The BJP sees that its standing in second position across several wards in the 2020 GHMC elections could be further capitulated into winning dividends in the coming GHMC elections in 2025.

Speaking to The Hans India, a party senior leader pointed out that the BRS won 56 wards in GHMC in 2020 and will be up for grabs this time. However, who will strike better will be the game changer to win the GHMC elections.

The electoral arithmetic shows the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is a dominating force in 50 wards of the civic body. The Congress only has two seats and is trying to win over the BRS corporators to switch their loyalties to the Congress. Thus, to eat into the BRS wards to consolidate itself in the State capital.

However, the MRDP has the potential to rock Congress fortunes, and the BJP is asking its Bhagyanagar leaders to factor in, hitting the ground to take advantage of the bright side of the party's chances to win the GHMC. Further, the BJP also sees the chances of eating into three of the seven circles of the Old City with a displacement of people under the MRDP staring in the face of the AIMIM that provides a window to test its waters among the areas falling under the 41 wards of the Majlis party.