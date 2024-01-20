BJP questions govt’s investment claims

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP vice-president and ex-MLA NVSS Prabhakar on Friday called upon people to be cautious about the ‘mischievous’ propaganda of the Congress on investments in State.

Addressing the media here. he said immediately after assuming office Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy went to Davos to participate in the World Economic Forum to attract investments. He held discussions along with his team with the Adani group and signed an MoU for investment of over Rs 12,000 crore in Telangana. ‘But that party leaders never missed an opportunity to criticise and blame Adani and Prime Minister Modi levelling baseless charges.

Prabhakar stated that former minister KTR had also visited Davos five times and announced crores of rupees in investments; but nobody knows where the investments are and where money was invested. Raising apprehension on foreign visits of Reddy, KCR and KTR, Prabhakar questioned if they went to attract and bring investments to State or to make investments. ‘People should be wary of the false propaganda of the ruling Congress trying to mislead them. He demanded the government to declare January 22 as holiday on the consecration day of Lord Ram at Ayodhya. He alleged that the Opposition. including the Congress, BRS and Communist parties, have been politicising the event to appease a section of people for political gain.