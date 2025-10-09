BJP revs up process to zero in on party’s pick for JH bypoll

Hyderabad: The BJP has accelerated its candidate selection process for the upcoming by-election in the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency.

With the poll atmosphere intensifying, the party’s Telangana unit recently constituted a three-member committee to oversee consultations and gather feedback from senior leaders and grassroots workers.

The committee comprises former MLA M. Dharmarao, former MP Pothuganti Ramulu, and senior leader and advocate Komala Anjaneyulu. Over the past few days, the trio engaged in focused discussions with key stakeholders to assess potential candidates and gauge public sentiment.

Following the completion of its internal review, the committee submitted its report to BJP Telangana State President N Ramchander Rao at the party’s state headquarters.

Based on the findings, Rao is expected to convene a meeting with senior party leaders to finalize the candidate.

Party sources indicate that the official announcement of the BJP nominee for the Jubilee Hills bypoll is likely to be made soon. The leadership is keen to field a candidate who reflects the aspirations of the local electorate and aligns with the party’s broader strategic goals.