BJP State unit chief calls for change in JH amid civic neglect

Hyderabad: BJP State unit President N Ramchander Rao strongly criticised the state government’s handling of civic and administrative issues during a public meeting held at Kalpataruvu Residency Club House, Multipurpose Hall in Erragadda Division on Tuesday. Addressing residents and party supporters, he called for a political shift beginning from Jubilee Hills, citing years of neglect and misgovernance by successive regimes.

Ramchander Rao condemned the recent decision to permit a private cemetery in the heart of Erragadda’s residential colony, calling it “unwise and inhumane.” He alleged that the government was manipulating public sentiment for electoral gains and warned against granting permissions near sensitive military lands without proper scrutiny.

He credited the NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee, along with the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, for laying the foundation of Hyderabad’s modern development. “Projects like Gachibowli Stadium and Cyber City are the result of that visionary leadership,” he said, adding that it was misleading for current governments to claim full credit for continued progress. Highlighting the dire state of civic infrastructure in Erragadda and nearby colonies, Ramchander Rao pointed to the absence of basic amenities such as drainage systems, manholes, roads and street lighting. “Flooding, foul smells and uncovered manholes during rains are posing serious health risks,” he said, expressing disappointment over the inaction of municipal officials and local representatives.

He also raised concerns about the violation of noise regulations, noting that DJ programmes and loud music continue beyond the permitted hours in several areas. “The police and local authorities must enforce these rules strictly,” he urged.

Taking aim at both Congress and BRS, he said that despite having had opportunities to govern, both parties failed to address core public issues. He appealed to voters to give the BJP a chance, citing the party’s 12-year record of corruption-free governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the party’s Jubilee Hills candidate, Deepak Reddy, is a responsive and experienced leader, deeply connected to the people. “Your vote is more powerful than a bullet,” he declared, urging citizens to vote responsibly and strengthen democracy. “The people have seen the rule of two parties. Now it is time for change—and that change should begin in Jubilee Hills.”