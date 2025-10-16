BJP State unit President pays tributes to Abdul Kalam

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of former President and Bharat Ratna Dr A P J Abdul Kalam, BJP State President N Raochander Rao led a commemorative event at the party’s state office, offering floral tributes and addressing the media on the significance of the day.

Rao emphasised the collective responsibility to remember and honour Dr Kalam’s lifelong contributions to India’s scientific and strategic advancement. “Dr Kalam, as a great scientist, rendered unforgettable services in defence, space research, and scientific development. This country will never forget them,” he said, recalling the decision of then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee to appoint Dr Kalam as President and later confer upon him the Bharat Ratna.

Highlighting Dr Kalam’s legacy as a visionary educator and author, Rao praised his efforts to inspire children through books like Igniting Minds. He quoted Dr Kalam’s famous words: “I am an Indian first, my religion second,” which he described as the epitome of patriotism.

The State President also drew a connection between Dr Kalam’s vision and India’s current strides in indigenous defence manufacturing. “Kalam ji’s ideas are the root cause of the success we see today. From importing weapons worth lakhs of crores, we have moved to domestic production under Narendra Modi ji’s leadership, saving thousands of crores and even exporting to other countries,” he stated.