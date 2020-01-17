BJP takes up poll campaign

Pragatinagar: The BJP candidate in Ward-5 of Nizampet municipal corporation, Dr M R S Raju, on Friday took up his election campaign, with the Medchal district party unit president Madhavaram Kantha Rao as the chief guest.

Rao urged people to vote for the party's nominee so that he can win with a big majority. 'If Raju emerged victorious, he would strive for developing the ward,' he stated. Among those who accompanied the candidate included party activists Subash Chandar, Kollanu Hanumanth Reddy, Shankar Reddy, Kesav Rao.