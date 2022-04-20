BJP to hold protests in all districts today

Hyderabad: The Telangana BJP would be protesting in all district headquarters against the "wrongdoings of TRS leaders in the State" on Wednesday evening demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of party activist Sai Ganesh in Khammam.

The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, reportedly spoke to the family members of Sai Ganesh over phone and enquired about the incident. The party has taken the incident seriously and Union Minister Rajeev Chandrashekar would be visiting Khammam on Wednesday to interact with the family members, sources in the party said.

Meanwhile, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar held a video conference with the party general secretaries, district presidents, district in-charges and State leaders from his padayatra camp on Tuesday. He highlighted the incidents of Sai Ganesh and also a couple who committed suicide alleging harassment by Kothagudem MLA Vanama Venkateshwar Rao's son Vanama Raghava, besides the recent case in Kamareddy where a mother and son duo committed suicide.

Bandi alleged that whenever any incident gets reported in newspapers or telecasted on TV, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao acts like he is taking some action. However, he does not work for the people and all he does is for publicity. "Since the CM is not saying anything, the TRS leaders in the districts are going aggressive. There is a need to stop such type of criminals," said Bandi, demanding all parties to condemn such acts of the ruling party leaders.

Sanjay said that he would be protesting at Praja Sangrama Yatra camp at Saddalonipalle in Gadwal Assembly constituency from 9 am to 9.30 am with black flags and black badges. He also said that the BJP leaders would submit a memorandum to Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of Sai Ganesh.