BJP will not topple Cong govt but it cannot save it also if falls: Dr Laxman

Hyderabad : BJP Rajya Sabha member Dr K Laxman on Monday made key comments that after the results of the Lok Sabha elections, the way will definitely be paved for the establishment of a double engine government in Telangana but BJP will not topple the Revanth Reddy government at the same time, they cannot save the government if it falls. Revanth Reddy recently said that BJP leaders are saying that they will topple their government. The BJP MP gave a counter to these comments on Monday. He said Revanth Reddy is saying that the gates have been opened but he warned the Congress MLAs to be careful not to go out of those gates.

He made key comments that a double engine government will come in Telangana after the Lok Sabha elections. Do we really need a Congress party in Telangana which is nowhere in the country, he asked. It is certain that the Congress party will lose the entire country in near future. Rahul Gandhi is a politically failed leader. He said that there is no match for Prime Minister Modi in the opposition. He added that after the results of the Parliament elections, the way for the establishment of a double-engine government in Telangana will definitely be paved. That is why all the people are requested to come with BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. The people want BJP to break the family rule, hereditary rule, caste rule and corrupt rule, he added.