BJP workers try to lay siege to Kaivtha’s house, detained

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed for a while at the house of TRS MLC and Telangana Jagruthi President K Kavitha on Monday afternoon when some activists of Bharatiya Janata Party, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha and BJP Mahila Morcha tried to lay siege to the Kavitha's house.

Police teams who were already deployed took into preventive custody of several of agitating right wing activists.

The BJP workers tried to lay siege to the house of the MLC demanding her resignation after her name was dragged into the Delhi liquor policy scam. Kavitha had already clarified that the allegations were baseless and filed a defamation suit against the Delhi BJP leaders.

The protestors started coming in small batches to the TRS leader's residence and staged dharna. Police had barricaded the entire stretch leading to the house on Road No 14 in Banjara Hills. A minor scuffle also took place between TRS workers and the BJP workers.