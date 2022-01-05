BJP's Dharma Yudh Begins against TRS

Hyderabad: "The State Government on Tuesday stood thoroughly exposed when it tried to stop me from entering into the city on the pretext of Covid regulations, but it miserably failed in its attempt. 'Vinasakale Vipreet Buddhi', is what I would like to say," BJP president JP Nadda said during a media conference here on Tuesday.

Nadda said the BJP had launched "Dharma Yudh" against TRS and would take it to its logical conclusion. "It is my charge that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has lost his balance after the debacle in Dubbaka and the shock he got in Huzurabad bypolls," he said. The BJP president said Telangana was the "most corrupt state and the government most autocratic." Nadda said, Kaleshwaram project had become an ATM for the government. They started the project with an estimated cost of Rs 36,000 crore and it went up to Rs 1.2 crore and yet water did not flow beyond KCR's farmhouse. "Even Palamuru Ranga Reddy and Mission Bhagiratha are failed projects. Telangana is being run by a most corrupt chief minister," he added.

Stating that the Chief Minister had lost his "sense of proportion", Nadda said it was he who had banned Dharna Chowk and after the high court turned down the decision, he was the first one to sit on dharna there. The state BJP, he said, will fight against the high-handedness of the TRS government.

Referring to the hurdles created to his visit at airport, he said he had kept his word of observing Covid norms. "If I wanted, I could have addressed the party workers at Secunderabad, but I did not do so and we even did not take out any rally. "The Chief Minister wants to suppress people's voice, but BJP will stand by the people and fight against this government. The administration was arresting opposition leaders while allowing TRS ministers and leaders who were violating all Covid norms it with impunity," he said.

Referring to the arrest of Bandi Sanjay, Nadda said the way police used gas-cutters, water cannons, teargas and iron rods to enter his camp office was highly condemnable. He said the fight would continue till government amends GO 317. "BJP will fight this legally and politically. More central leaders would come to the State from Wednesday and protests opposing arrest of Sanjay would be intensified," he said.