BJP's fake campaign fails: KTR

Hyderabad: The TRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the BJP with their 'fake campaign' could decrease the majority of the TRS party candidate but could not stop the victory of the party.

Addressing a press conference after the victory of the party in Munugodu bypoll, the TRS leader thanked the people of the constituency for ensuring victory of the party candidate. Calling the campaign by the BJP as fake, the TRS working president said, "On the top there is 'fakudu' here there is 'jokudu'... The fake campaign has become an art for the BJP because they have used fake independents, fake symbols, fake promises and fake social media campaigns etc. They might have decreased the majority of TRS in Munugodu with their fake promises but could not stop the victory of the party," said Rama Rao. He said that the party's majority decreased by around 6,000 votes because of the identical symbols resembling the Car.

The TRS leader said that with the victory in three bye elections in Huzurnagar, Nagarjunsagar and Munugodu after the 2018 Assembly elections, the TRS has won all the 12 constituencies in the Nalgonda district. He also thanked the communist parties for their support to the TRS in Munugodu. He said that this election was forced upon the people of Munugudu by the Delhi bosses like Narendra Modi and Amit Shah and people have slapped on the arrogance of the BJP leaders.

"It was the election relating to Rajagopal but everything was in the direction of Amit Shah and Narendra Modi," said Rao. He alleged that the BJP leaders had toppled elected governments in nine states making a mockery of democracy and added that conscious people of Munugodu thrashed their arrogance.

The TRS leader alleged that it was the BJP which made the election a costly affair by spending crores of rupees. He recalled how money was caught from the followers of leaders like BJP leader G Vivek Venkatswamy, BJP Telangana President Bandi Sanjay and transferring of money by Sushi Infra of Rajgopal Reddy. "There were elections in Huzurnagar, Dubbaka and Nagarjunsagar but there was no talk of money. The money talk was in Huzurabad because there was a person who was wealthy and in Munugodu because he was a contractor," said Rao.