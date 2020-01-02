Blankets distributed to homeless at Begumpet
Highlights
Dr Ravinder Goud, Assistant Medical Officer of Health, Begumpet along with Nalini Padmavthi, Deputy Commissioner of Begumpet, distributed blankets to...
Begumpet: Dr Ravinder Goud, Assistant Medical Officer of Health, Begumpet along with Nalini Padmavthi, Deputy Commissioner of Begumpet, distributed blankets to people of shelter for urban homeless near Begumpet flyover on Tuesday.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...