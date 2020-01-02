Trending :
Blankets distributed to homeless at Begumpet

Begumpet: Dr Ravinder Goud, Assistant Medical Officer of Health, Begumpet along with Nalini Padmavthi, Deputy Commissioner of Begumpet, distributed blankets to people of shelter for urban homeless near Begumpet flyover on Tuesday.

