Boduppal TRS wing general body meets

“Every leader in the party should work for the success in coming elections,” said former ZPTC member Mandha Sanjeeva Reddy in TRS general body meeting...

Boduppal: "Every leader in the party should work for the success in coming elections," said former ZPTC member Mandha Sanjeeva Reddy in TRS general body meeting held at the party office. Senior leader Rapolu Ramulu also participated in the programme.

TRS town president Cherla Anjaneyulu Yadav presided over meeting. Mandha Sanjeeva Reddy said, "Welfare programmes introduced by TRS should be explained to the people. Everyone should work for the party whole heartedly and strive for TRS party win in municipality elections." He added that Boduppal development would be possible only with TRS party.

Rapolu Ramulu, Kotha Chakrapani Goud, Samala Buchireddy, Meesala Krishna, Jadige Ramesh, Daggad Srikanth, Bommaku Ramesh, Cheerala Narsimha, Chanti Srinivas, Chandar yadav, Thotakura Ravindar Yadav, Ashok Yadav, Goli Venkat Reddy, Kaatam Rajireddy, Raju, Vishnu Vardhan Rao, Challa Viplam Reddy, Sravan Chary, Shyam Reddy, Anji Vardhan and others were present.

