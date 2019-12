Boduppal: TS Welfare schemes are empowering women

Boduppal: TRS organised Mahila Chaitanya Sadassu (meeting on women empowerment) at SSS Gardens on Saturday. Ministers Sabitha Indira Reddy and Malla Reddy graced the occasion.

The duo lauded Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for his able administration. They said women of the state were living with self respect. "The government has been implementing several welfare schemes for the benefit of women," they added, while calling upon everyone to vote for TRS in municipal elections.

Former ZPTC member Manda Sanjeeva Reddy, Cherla Anjaneyulu Yadav, Bhadra Reddy, Ghatkeser MPP Sudhershan Reddy, Rapolu Ramulu, Durga Dayakar Reddy, former ZPTC Padma, Manjula, M Revathi, Anitha, Swathi, Latha, Savitha Yadav, Kavitha, Anitha, Anuradha and others were present.