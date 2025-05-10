  • Menu
Bomb threat sparks panic at RGIA; no explosives found

Bomb threat sparks panic at RGIA; no explosives found


Hyderabad: Panic prevailed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and its surroundings when a bomb threat mail was received by the airport authorities on Friday.

Following information from the airport authorities, the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, local police and bomb squad reached the airport and took up checking for the presence of any explosive substances.

As per available information, the administrative wing officials had received a threat email on the official ID from an unidentified person claiming to be a terror sleeper cell.

The caller threatened to blow up the airport at any moment and dared to inform the State government.

