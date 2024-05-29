Bomb threat to Praja Bhavan

Hyderabad: The bomb threat in Hyderabad coincided with a series of similar threats to IndiGo flight 6E2211 from Delhi to Varanasi at the Delhi airport. The aircraft was evacuated and moved to an isolation bay for a detailed security check, which revealed no suspicious items. Similarly, around 12.18 pm, the Hyderabad police received a telephone call saying that bombs were placed at Praja Bhavan, where Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka stays, and also at Nampally city civil courts.

The police, along with four bomb disposal squads, dog squad, anti-sabotage teams, Intelligence Security Wing and other wings rushed to Praja Bhavan and took up a thorough search. Even the vehicles in Bhatti’s convoy and the vehicles used by his family members were thoroughly searched but no suspicious items were found. The police are on the lookout for the person who made this fake call.

The police also inspected Ammavari Temple in Praja Bhavan, and surrounding areas before declaring that there were no bombs and that it was a hoax call. Minister for Panchayat Raj D Seethakka visited Praja Bhavan and met the officials and the family members of the Deputy CM. The minister instructed the officials to thoroughly check the visitors and to also step-up security at Praja Bhavan. A part of Praja Bhavan is used for ‘Praja Vani’ event, where the government receives grievances from the general public twice a week.