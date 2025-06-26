Bonalu festivities to kick off in city from Golkonda Fort today

Hyderabad: The state festival of Ashada Masam Bonalu is set to commence in the city from Thursday, with the first Bonum offered to Jagadambika Ammavaru at the temple nestled within the historic Golkonda Fort.

The month-long festival will begin on the first Thursday of Ashada Masam Amavasya and conclude with the final puja of the Goddess on Amavasya, July 24. Following the inaugural ceremony at the Jagadamma Mahankali (Yellamma Talli) temple in Golkonda Fort, nine pujas will be held every Thursday and Sunday. During these, devotees will devoutly offer Bonam to the Goddess.

The festivities will kick off with a grand procession of the Tottelu, commencing from Langar Houz Cross Roads and making its way to the Golkonda Fort Temple.

This vibrant procession will feature Potarajus dancing to the energetic beats of teenmar bands, showcasing Telangana’s rich cultural and folk traditions.

At 12 noon, a Rath Yatra will proceed from the priest’s house in Chhota Bazar, carrying the festival idol of the goddess along with the Tottelu to the Golkonda Fort temple. This procession will be accompanied by band music, cultural tableaux, and Potraju’s dance, while Bonam will be brought for the goddess from Banjara Darwaza. Ministers will also offer silk clothes to Ammavaru on behalf of the government.

Following the commencement of Bonalu, the second puja of the goddess will take place on Sunday 29 June, the third on Thursday 3 July, the fourth on Sunday 6 July, the fifth on Thursday 10 July, and the sixth puja (Lashkar Bonalu Jatara) on Sunday 13 July at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad. On 14 July, the temple authorities will conduct Rangam and a procession. On the same day, the Shri Mahankali Jatara Bonalu Utsavala Ummidi Devalayala Uregimpu Committee from Old City will organise a Ghatam procession. On Sunday 20 July, Bonalu will be held in Old City, followed by Rangam on Monday 21 July.

A large procession will mark the culmination of the festival on Monday 21 July, after Rangam at 3 pm, led by the Haribavalli Akkanna Madanna Sri Mahankali Temple of the Old City. The government has allocated Rs 20 crore for the temples and assured the provision of all necessary infrastructure for the festival.