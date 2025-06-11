Bonalu festivities to start in city on June 26; govt grants Rs 20 cr

Hyderabad: The Telangana Government would be celebrating the state festival of Ashada Masam Bonalu grandly in 28 major temples in the city starting from June 26. The state government has allocated a budget of Rs 20 crore for the Bonalu festival.

A review meeting was organised with the temple committees at the MCR HRD institute on Tuesday on the ensuing Bonalu Festival, which was attended by the Endowment Minister Konda Surekha and Hyderabad in-charge Minister Ponnam Prabhakar. Minister Konda Surekha told the officials that Ashada Bonalu Jatara should be grandly held in all 28 temples and all departments should work in coordination to avoid any problems.

The Minister further said that there were no budget constraints for the Bonalu festival and the government had already allocated Rs 20 crore. She said that if more funds are required, they would bring this to the attention of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and funds would be allocated, she said, adding the government would respond positively in this matter. She also said that the officials should take steps to ensure that the devotees do not face any difficulties anywhere. Reminding that Minister Ponnam Prabhakar had faced difficulties during the festivals last year, and this time, the minister directed the officials to prepare a special program and make arrangements so that such incidents do not recur.

The first Bonam will begin in Golconda on June 26. After that, there will be Bonalu Jatara in Balkampet, Ujjaini Mahankali, and Lal Darwaja. There will also be rangams and big processions. The ministers directed the officials to complete the arrangements for that. The ministers asked that the cheques given to the temples should be coordinated and claimed before the festivals, and that the officials should work with the attitude of serving rather than doing their job.

The ministers directed the police to coordinate with all departments to maintain law and order and also to take steps to prevent any lapses. Minister Konda Surekha directed the officials to collect everyone’s opinions on the problems prevailing in the temples and ensure that there were no difficulties in the management of Bonalu Festival. GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijaya Lakshmi, Rajya Sabha member Anil Kumar Yadav, Principal Secretary of the Endowment Department Shailaja Ramaiyar, DGP Jitender, Endowment Director Venkata Rao, CP CV Anand, district collectors, senior police officers, and heads of various departments participated in this coordination review meeting.