Bonhomie between Jagga Reddy, KTR stuns many

Sangareddy/ Hyderabad: In an interesting development, Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy and Minister KT Rama Rao surprised all by having a jovial talk at a government programme organised on Thursday in the town.

This happened in the District Collectorate office in Sangareddy and occasion was inauguration of integrated veg and non-veg market in Sangareddy for which the Minister was the chief guest. Both the leaders met in the Collectorate and Rama Rao asked Jagga Reddy to take care of his MLAs and MPs in the district. Responding to this, the Congress MLA said that Rama Rao was the Minister and he should take care of him.

After the programme, both the leaders sat next to each other on the dais and were seen talking. This has led to a discussion in the political circles. The Sangareddy MLA is known for his aggressive nature as he attacks the government on different issues. However, the cordial atmosphere at the event was appreciated by everyone.

According to sources, there are rumours that Jagga Reddy is keen to join TRS and has been trying for this for a long time. He was earlier with TRS during the agitation time and had switched loyalties during the YS Rajasekhara Reddy Congress government. Interestingly, the Sangareddy MLA has been vocal against another Minister in CM KCR's cabinet T Harish Rao. Until recently, Jagga Reddy fielded a candidate from Council under the Medak LAC quota and also influenced a few TRS leaders to cross vote.