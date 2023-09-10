Live
Book on Bhatti’s padayatra released
Highlighting the important aspects of senior Congress leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s 1,360-km long padayatra, a book titled ‘People’s March padayatra diary’ was launched here on Saturday.
The book written by Tirumalagiri Surender covers over 100-days of padaya’s challenges and the leader’s dedicated efforts to listen to grievances of the people all along. The event was attended by AICC (TS) incharge Manikrao Thakre, AICC secretaries Mansoor Khan, former PCC chief Ponnala Lakshmaiah and others.
