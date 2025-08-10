BRAOU to offer free education for girls and tribal children: VC Prof Ghanta Chakrapani

Hyderabad: In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Dr B. R Ambedkar Open University Vice Chancellor Prof Ghanta Chakrapani has revealed that free higher education will be provided to tribal children from this academic year.

He said that through his university, lakhs of people away from education in the last four decades have been brought closer to higher education opportunities.

The university has inquired about communities not represented, and who is there among the lakhs of people who have pursued higher education. A complete analysis of the statistics reveals that some communities and tribes are still far from education.

The university has identified that tribal tribes are particularly backwards in higher education and has decided to provide higher education to them too.

Dr BR Ambedkar Open University, Bahujana School. Up to 90 per cent of the students are SC, ST, BC and minority. Half of them are women. However, some of them are not seen enough. Observing that the tribal tribes of Telangana are not getting enough access to higher education, the university came up with a special plan for them. Education at your doorstep is the motto of the university.

In line with this, the university noticed that even though study centres were set up in remote areas, they could not reach the tribals. It wanted to provide the necessary resources for their education. The university charges the lowest fee in the country for degree courses, which is only Rs. 3200 per year. However, even though it is a burden for the tribals. Against this backdrop, the “Tribal Free Education Plan” is based on the idea that it should provide them with education without any fee. The aim of this program is to stand by the forest children of Gond, Koya, Chenchu and other tribes in the state, to provide free education near their residential areas with a nominal admission fee of just Rs. 500, without any teaching fee, and to provide free textbooks. Along with admission, the university’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Ghanta Chakrapani, explained that the aim is to graduate at least one thousand tribal children in the next five years by providing them with books and other audio-visual resources.

The program has been implemented from this academic year 2025-26. The last date to join it is August 13. Candidates interested in availing the scheme and for complete details can reach the university at :

Help Desk: 040-23680333 / 040-23680555; Call Centre: 1800 5990 101 or visit the university website: www.braou.ac.in | www.online.braou.ac.in.