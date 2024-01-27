‘Brazen affection’ towards Cong: KTR

Hyderabad: Reacting sharply to the Governor’s Republic Day address, BRS working president KT Rama Rao termed the Governor's remarks as ‘truly appalling’ and a display of her "brazen affection" towards the Congress. "The kind of speech, the kind of words, the kind of nonsense that was coming out through the Raj Bhavan this morning are reprehensible,” he said.

“Every single word that the Governor has used today in her speech is truly admonishing and truly insulting and humiliating to the people of Telangana," KTR said. He said he was under the impression that the Governor is a "BJP Karyakarta (worker), but unfortunately it seems like she has joined the Congress.” He suggested she has to enrol in the grand old party and display her "brazen affection" towards it.

KCR said the Governor, who had earlier rejected to nominate two persons who were recommended by then Cabinet to the Legislative Council, has accepted the recommendations of the Congress government.