Breaking language barriers: Indian teens triumph at IOL 2025

Hyderabad: In a dazzling display of logic, teamwork, and linguistic flair, four young boys from India emerged victorious at the 22nd International Linguistics Olympiad (IOL) held in Taipei, Taiwan, clinching a gold, a bronze, two individual honorable mentions, and one for the entire team. The contest, which concluded on July 30th, gathered 227 contestants from 42 countries, challenging them to decode unfamiliar languages and analyze puzzles rooted in linguistic logic.

Team India, led by Prof. Parameswari Krishnamurthy of IIIT Hyderabad, and accompanied by observer and past IOL medalist Anshul Krishnadas Bhagwat, brought together prodigies from Chennai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The lineup included 15-year-old polyglot Vaageesan Surendran, 12-year-old prodigy Advay Misra, 18-year-old Oxford-bound Nandagovind Anurag, and thoughtful linguistics convert Siripurapu Bhuvan.

Prep, Passion, Puzzle-Solving

The IOL format consists of two rounds: an individual competition with five grueling problems tackled over six hours, and a four-hour team problem designed to stretch collaborative problem-solving. For Nandagovind, diving deep into past papers and tapping into mentorship resources proved key: “Group solving with teammates helped refine my thinking,” he shared.

Their linguistic adventure began at the Panini Linguistics Olympiad (PLO), India’s gateway to international glory. With selection rounds held across major cities and intensive camps hosted by IIIT Hyderabad, the journey to Taipei was marked by rigorous training and immersive learning. “The final camp built both camaraderie and confidence,” noted Prof. Krishnamurthy.

Voices from the team

Vaageesan, who secured the gold, stands out not only for his brilliance but for his sheer love of languages—he reads 34 scripts and is fluent in five languages. “What IOL offered was unlike any other challenge. The puzzles were tough, but thoroughly enthralling,” he beamed.

Youngest on the team, Advay, amazed onlookers with his intuitive grasp of problems. “The ‘aha’ moment came when zero simplified an entire puzzle!” he laughed. A three-time Asian Science Bee champion, his excitement also peaked during a sky lantern ceremony at Shifen, where messages in mother tongues lit up the night sky.

Bhuvan’s linguistic curiosity bloomed late. “I always thought linguistics was memorizing languages. IOL changed everything—it revealed the logic and elegance of language itself,” he reflected. His teammate Nandagovind echoed the sentiment: “It wasn’t just a competition—it was a chance to connect across cultures.”

Beyond the medals

Despite their accomplishments, the team and mentors highlighted an urgent need to broaden PLO’s outreach. Prof. Krishnamurthy urged wider participation from tier-2 and rural areas, contrasting India’s reach with countries like Bulgaria and the UK, which dominate consistently.

For aspirants, Bhuvan offers advice: “Solve lots of problems, ask for help—and most importantly—enjoy the ride.” As these boys return home decorated, they carry with them not just medals but memories that span languages, laughter, and late-night linguistic epiphanies.

Their triumph is a testament to curiosity, culture, and the power of decoding what lies beneath the words we speak.