BRS activists stage protest in Jangaon demanding assembly tickets to sitting MLAs
Ahead of release of first list of candidates for assembly constituencies for upcoming elections, the disgruntlement begins among some leaders especially in Jangaon district
Ahead of release of first list of BRS candidates for assembly constituencies for upcoming elections, the disgruntlement begins among some leaders especially in Jangaon district wherein the followers of two sitting MLAs from Jangaon and Station Ghanpur have launched a protest sensing that they would be denied tickets.
The BRS leaders in Jangaon has hit the road in support of sitting MLA Muthireddy Yadagiri Reddy demanding ticket to the latter. They chanted slogans against Palla Rajeshwar Reddy who was eyeing on the Jangaon ticket.
Meanwhile, the protests were organised against Kadiam Srihari at station Ghanpur. The sitting MLA Rajaiah followers is raising slogans saying not to give MLA ticket to Kadiam Srihari.
