BRS bitten by ‘Batoge to Katoge’ slogan bug

Hyderabad: Now, the BRS party has caught the BJP’s slogan, ‘Batoge to Katoge,’ as the BRS working president, KT Rama Rao, said on Tuesday that if the people of Telangana get divided, it would hurt the interests of the State.

The BRS leader was speaking in the party’s preparatory meeting for the ensuing Deeksha Diwas programme on November 29. According to the sources, the BRS leader recalled the popular slogan during the Maharashtra elections. “You know there was one slogan in the recently held election campaign, ‘Batoge to Katoge’. Telangana wale bhi batenge toh katenge. It will be against the interests of the State if the people of Telangana get divided. Party chief KCR has already used this slogan, ‘Mosapote Gosapotam’,” cautioned Rama Rao during the meeting.

The ‘Batoge to Katoge’ slogan was extensively used by the BJP during the election campaign in Maharashtra. While the opposition party leaders alleged that it was an attempt to polarise the voters, the BJP said they were talking about unity.

The BRS leader alleged that the Congress and BJP were colluded in the State. Both these national parties supported each other in the Lok Sabha elections, hence getting eight seats each. “They (Congress) leaders are defaming us, stating that we are the B-Team of the BJP. If we had colluded with the BJP, Kavitha would not have been in jail,” said KTR. The party has decided to take up a rally from Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital to Telangana Bhavan on Deeksha Diwas on November 29. Party leaders have been asked to bring 2,000 people per constituency, including 300 per segment from Old City.