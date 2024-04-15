BRS: BJP is making ‘Vibhajit Bharat’ not ‘Viksit Bharat’

Hyderabad : The BRS on Sunday criticised the BJP manifesto stating that the ruling party at the Centre talks of ‘Viksit Bharat’ in words, but in deeds it makes ‘Vibhajit Bharat’ (divisive India).

Reacting to the BJP manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections, BRS senior leader T Harish Rao said the manifesto has been limited to sloganeering and obscuring facts. ‘It shows nothing except jugglery of words. Let me give ten examples to show the BJP manifesto is not based on demands of people. Even though the BJP has said women, youth, poor and farmers are most important; even the four groups have been neglected by the party,” quipped Rao.

He pointed out that there are demands from many States that the Centre should bear the burden of farmers' loan waiver. But the manifesto does not promise a single word about the waiver. The Modi government, which waived corporate companies' loans of Rs 12 lakh crore, has not waived even a single rupee of a single farmer's loan in ten years. The manifesto itself says that there will be no loan waiver in the future. Many States have demanded that at least one major irrigation project be built with Central funds for each State, but there is no assurance of this in the manifesto. There is no mention about income-tax concessions for the middle class, there is no tax exemption for workers and artisans’.

The BRS leader questioned the party on filling of two crore jobs a year, ‘which is not fulfilled. There is no mention of increasing BC reservation in legislatures. They have done nothing but boast that they will do a lot of good for BCs, SCs and STs. There is no guarantee about categorisation of SC, STs. There is no response on development of metro cities, including Hyderabad’. Rao said that while various states were implementing welfare schemes, PM Modi, who has criticised them in the name of freebees, has promised free schemes in his manifesto. He has appealed to people of the state to reject this manifesto and not vote for BJP.