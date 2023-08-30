BRS boss deploys special teams to keep tabs on party candidates

Hyderabad: The BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao has deployed a constituency-wise team with 20 leaders each to study the political activities of the party candidates announced recently and give a report card on functioning of these leaders, particularly the MLAs.

According to sources, KCR wants to keep track of the campaign activity in the constituencies as he had already announced 115 candidates with changes in less than 10 segments. The teams will take up a backdoor survey on functioning of the candidates and give daily reports to senior party leaders. The senior leaders will track the daily reports and submit a final report to the BRS chief.

The sources said the teams will interact with several people, including important leaders, local public representatives and with villagers. They will be taking views on five aspects like the MLA’s conduct in the constituency, whether he is accessible to people, whether he is taking welfare and development schemes of the government to people, whether the candidate is likely to shift loyalties.

This has created fears among the candidates because the sword of ‘B-form’ is hanging on them. It may be mentioned here that while announcing the list, the BRS chief, replying to a question, said there may be changes in candidates if the performance is not up to the mark.

Some leaders are clueless with this; hence they have not yet started campaigning. Some feel that if they spend now on the campaign and if the candidate is changed, it would be a wasteful expenditure. In some constituencies there is a talk of changing candidates as per demand from party leaders. Leaders in several constituencies have urged the party to change the candidates or they would not support them in the next elections. Mahabubabad MLA Shankar Naik, Kodadalegislstor B Mallaiah Yadav, K Venkatesh (Amberpet) and others have been facing opposition from their own party leaders.