BRS confident of returning to power after silver jubilee meeting ‘super success’

Hyderabad: Buoyed by the ‘overwhelming’ success of the party’s silver jubilee public meeting in Warangal on Sunday, BRS leaders on Monday expressed confidence that they would regain power in the State especially as the “people are behind our leader K Chandrashekar Rao”.

The party leaders said that decentralisation by way of entrusting different tasks to different leaders had helped BRS organise one of the biggest political meetings in the country. The tasks included mobilising crowd and transport arrangements and other logistics. They explained that they had hired 3,000 buses from TGSRTC against an advance payment of Rs eight crore apart from using vehicles of private educational institutions as it was a holiday.

BRS Working President KT Rama Rao said that the party coming back to power was imminent. Addressing party workers and leaders, and thanking lakhs of people who had turned up for the meeting, Rama Rao said that this spontaneous response demonstrated their unwavering faith in the leadership of KCR. He described the silver jubilee meeting as one of the largest public gatherings in Indian political history and a clear testament to the BRS party’s enduring public strength and resurgence prowess.

Noting that despite traffic mismanagement by the State police machinery, lakhs still reached the venue, showcasing the determination of people of Telangana. He emphasised that the success of the event despite logistical hurdles was a matter of great pride for each of them.

KTR made it clear that the Warangal meeting was just the beginning. With KCR vowing to personally lead future movements, KTR called upon the party cadre to prepare for intensified struggles against the Congress-led government’s failures, injustices, and corruption. He urged the party ranks and media teams to expose the government’s inefficiencies and counter opposition propaganda at every step, bringing clarity to the people. Later, in a teleconference with party leaders across the State, KTR thanked every individual who contributed to the success of the event, especially leaders, public representatives, senior activists, and workers from Warangal district and Husnabad. He also lauded the seamless efforts of local coordinators, who ensured that participants travelled safely despite logistical challenges. He thanked the social media teams and the media fraternity for their extensive coverage, which played a critical role in amplifying the event’s success.

“The Warangal silver jubilee meeting has become a historic milestone that will be remembered for years to come,” KTR averred. Former minister S Niranjan Reddy said that the success of the meeting was beyond their expectations. This meeting is a slap in the face of Congress’ 17-month governance failures, false promises and atrocities, he said. He alleged that the Congress party had misused official machinery to disrupt the meeting by creating many obstacles. Their efforts failed because people were with the BRS.

MLC D Shravan said that the silver jubilee meeting was like a Bahubali meeting.