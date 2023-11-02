BRS, Congress fooling people: Zaffar Islam

Hyderabad: National BJP spokesperson and former MP Zaffar Islam on Wednesday alleged that both the BRS and Congress are enacting a drama putting up a show they are fighting in the ensuing polls, but, it is a tactical understanding to fool people.

Addressing the media here, he wondered why Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was silent on the ‘note-for-vote’ case against TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and what prevented him from taking action. ‘This is an example to show BRS and Congress are in tacit understanding and partners in corruption’.

Islam claimed that the AIMIM has been directing both the Congress and BRS, and they are all two sides of the same coin. "They are enacting a drama as if opposing each other tooth and nail. By making allegations against others they wish to fool people. These parties are family-centric; for them the foremost importance is protecting interests of their respective families,”

He asked whether Rahul Gandhi did not know about KCR who was in the Manmohan Singh’s Cabinet while ridiculing the MP’s statement that the party, if voted to power in Telangana would unearth Rs 1 lakh crore in corruption in the Kaleshwaram project and make the CM cough up ill-gotten money.

Referring to the Congress rule between 2004 and 2014, he alleged that large-scale corruption took place. Stating that both the BRS and Congress have an understanding in elections, Islam said the Congress will support to the BRS; that is what happened in 2014 and 2018. “During the last two terms of BRS government, Congress MLAs joined that party,” he recalled.