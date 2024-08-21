BRS files plaint with ED on MoU between TG govt, Swachh Bio

New Delhi: The BRS leaders on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi headquarters, raising serious concerns over a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Swachh Bio and the Telangana government.

The MoU, announced by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on August 6 involves an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. The ED authorities took the complaint and gave an acknowledgment. The complaint alleges a ‘conflict of interest’ and ‘quid pro quo’, pointing out that one of the directors of Swachh Bio was A Jagdeeshwar Reddy, the brother of the Chief Minister. “It is a matter of serious concern that one of the directors of Swachh Bio, A Jagdeeshwar Reddy, is the Chief Minister's brother, which raises questions about the integrity of the deal,” M Krishank, the spokesperson of BRS stated in his letter to the ED.

Additionally, the complaint highlights that Swachh Bio was incorporated just 15 days before the Chief Minister’s official visit to Philadelphia, US, where the MoU was signed. The company, which is registered at an address in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, was allegedly a shell company with no active business operations. “What is the purpose of announcing this company in the USA? Does it involve foreign funds? Is there any connection to money laundering?” the complaint questions.

The complaint also raises concerns about the involvement of Harsha Pasunuri, during the signing of MoU. “The person who was in the picture with Revanth signing the MoU is Harsha Pasunuri. He, along with CM Revanth's brother, should explain their financials and how they have come forward to invest Rs. 1,000 crore,” Krishank asked. Krishank urged the authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly, stating, “As this is sheer corruption, we request the authorities to kindly accept our appeal as a complaint and conduct a fair investigation on Swachh Bio directors as well as on Revanth Reddy.”