Live
- India projected to account for 16 pc of global consumption by 2050: Report
- Maha Kumbh Mela Creates 12 Lakh Temporary Jobs, Boosting Multiple Sectors
- U19 WC: Sri Lanka women beat West Indies by 81 runs to register second win
- Donald Trump’s Key Decisions as U.S. President: A Summary
- Goran Ivanisevic quits as Rybakina’s coach after Aus Open elimination
- Zomato's share hits 6-month low amid Blinkit's expansion plans
- Seoul says will continue to push for denuclearisation after Trump calls North Korea 'nuclear power'
- Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani advised angioplasty in Jaipur, health better
- Maoist leader with Rs 1 crore bounty among 14 killed in Chhattisgarh op
- Power cable theft costs Namma Metro lakhs of rupees
Just In
BRS forms panel to study farmer suicides in State
Hyderabad: The BRS on Monday formed a nine-member committee headed by senior leader S Niranjan Reddy to study suicides of farmers in the State. The...
Hyderabad: The BRS on Monday formed a nine-member committee headed by senior leader S Niranjan Reddy to study suicides of farmers in the State. The committee would submit a report after touring in the State for two weeks.
The report would be handed over to the government. According to party leaders, the study committee was formed in the wake of the alarming rate of farmer suicides and the agricultural crisis in the State. BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the committee would visit all districts and study the dire conditions prevailing at the field level and submit a report to the government, the Agriculture Minister, the agriculture commission, and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao.
The BRS leader said that after travelling extensively for two weeks, it would prepare a report examining the main reasons leading to farmer suicides and the conditions that led to the agricultural crisis in the last year. KTR said he would meet small, marginal, and tenant farmers at the field level and find their problems. He expressed concerns that suicides had increased drastically during the one-year rule of the Congress, which came to power after making many promises to farmers. He said there was a worrying situation in the State where more than 400 farmers had already committed suicide.