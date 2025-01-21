BRS forms panel to study farmer suicides in State

Hyderabad: The BRS on Monday formed a nine-member committee headed by senior leader S Niranjan Reddy to study suicides of farmers in the State. The committee would submit a report after touring in the State for two weeks.

The report would be handed over to the government. According to party leaders, the study committee was formed in the wake of the alarming rate of farmer suicides and the agricultural crisis in the State. BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the committee would visit all districts and study the dire conditions prevailing at the field level and submit a report to the government, the Agriculture Minister, the agriculture commission, and BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao.

The BRS leader said that after travelling extensively for two weeks, it would prepare a report examining the main reasons leading to farmer suicides and the conditions that led to the agricultural crisis in the last year. KTR said he would meet small, marginal, and tenant farmers at the field level and find their problems. He expressed concerns that suicides had increased drastically during the one-year rule of the Congress, which came to power after making many promises to farmers. He said there was a worrying situation in the State where more than 400 farmers had already committed suicide.