Punjab, Haryana reel under intense cold

Punjab and Haryana are reeling under an intense cold with Faridkot being the coldest place, recording a minimum of 4.3 degrees Celsius on Thursday.

A thick blanket of fog enveloped several areas in both states, causing low visibility.

According to a report of the local meteorological department, Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum of 5.7 degrees Celsius, two degrees above normal.

Ludhiana and Patiala recorded the identical lows of 6.4 degrees Celsius, while Pathankot logged a minimum of 6.7 degrees Celsius. Bathinda experienced cold weather with a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius and Gurdaspur recorded a low of 5.5 degrees Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a minimum of 6.9 degrees Celsius.

In neighbouring Haryana, the minimum temperature in Ambala was recorded at 7.9 degrees Celsius, one degree above normal, while Hisar registered a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius.

Karnal registered a low of 6.8 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 5 degrees Celsius, while Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa registered minimum temperatures of 6.8, 6 and 6.2 degrees Celsius, respectively. Rajasthan continued to reel under an intense cold wave as icy northwesterly winds swept across large parts of the state.

Fatehpur in the Sikar district remained the coldest place in the state on Wednesday night at 1.6 degrees Celsius, followed by Nagaur at 1.9 degrees.

Lunkaransar in Bikaner recorded 3.5 degrees Celsius. Dausa recorded a minimum of 4.4 degrees, Churu 4.9 degrees and Alwar 5 degrees Celsius, according to the Met department. Vanasthali in Tonk recorded a minimum of 5.2 degrees Celsius, while Pali and Jhunjhunu stood at 5.7 degrees each. Pilani recorded 5.8 degrees and Ajmer 6.5 degrees Celsius.

In Jaipur, chilly winds pushed the temperature down to 8.8 degrees Celsius, while Jaisalmer recorded 10.9 degrees and Pratapgarh 12.4 degrees Celsius.