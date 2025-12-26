Two Arrested For Gang-Raping 13-Year-Old Girl In Outer Delhi

Delhi Police have arrested two men—a barber and a private bank employee—for the gang rape of a 13-year-old girl near Samaypur Badli in outer Delhi. The incident occurred on Saturday when the suspects, identified as Narottam alias Neta (28), who runs a barber shop in Raja Vihar and knows the victim's family, and Rishabh Jha (26), a bank worker from Badli JJ camp, lured the girl to Narottam's residence.

There, they forced her to consume alcohol before sexually assaulting her. The victim's family alerted police after discovering the coercion, and her detailed statement along with medical reports confirmed the rape.

Police registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Section 70 (gang rape) and Section 6 of the POCSO Act (aggravated penetrative sexual assault). Both suspects were arrested Sunday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer-North) Hareshwar Swami. A special investigation team is probing the case to expedite chargesheet filing.

In a related incident, an 18-year-old woman filed a complaint at Sultanpuri police station against a 21-year-old auto driver who allegedly raped her multiple times over three years under marriage pretext. He recently wed another woman; raids are underway.