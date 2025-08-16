BRS leader Rohit Reddy denies joining BJP

Hyderabad: BRS leader Pilot Rohit Reddy on Friday denied joining the BJP, stating that these were rumours created by some television channels and social media handles only to divert the attention of people from the implementation of the pre-poll promises of the Congress party.

In a statement, the BRS leader urged people of his constituency not to believe the social media rumours. “They are creating rumours about me on social media and TV channels. They are spreading such rumours to mislead the people on the promises made to them. They are writing articles saying that I sent GuvvalaBala Raju and that I will send the other MLAs. I strongly condemn all this false news,” said Rohit Reddy, terming them as ridiculous. The BRS leader said that the people of the Tandur constituency and the BRS family members should not believe the rumours coming against him.

He said that he was offered contracts worth crores of rupees and high posts in the past as part of a bid to lure him away. “I did not change the party for the people of Tandur and Telangana. The credit for making Telangana number one in the world is KCR’s. In the past, I openly exposed to the world those who came on behalf of the BJP. As long as I have my last breath, I will serve my people in Tandur. Only the BRS party can take Telangana forward in all fields. My goal is to work as a soldier of KCR and KTR,” said Rohit Reddy.

The BRS leader said that a section of the media channels that have become ‘pawns’ for other parties should not broadcast false stories. “Broadcast stories that fulfil the promises made to the people. We are holding preparatory meetings for local body elections. The BRS flag will fly in all seats in the upcoming local body elections,” said Rohit Reddy.