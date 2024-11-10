  • Menu
BRS lodges complaint against CM, Minister
Hyderabad: Accusing Chief Minister ARevanth Reddy and Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy of using abusive language against BRS president and former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, BRS leaders lodged a complaint in Banjara Hills police station here on Saturday.

Led by former MLA Balka Suman, they submitted the complaint copy to the police station. They alleged that the Chief Minister and Minister on Friday used abusive language while speaking against the former CM KCR.

