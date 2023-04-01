BRS passing time by blaming PM, BJP, Centre: Bandi Sanjay Kumar

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Friday come down heavily on the State government and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, saying it was passing time blaming the BJP, the Centre and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a meeting in Kandi of Sangareddy district to mark the virtual inauguration of district party offices by national party president JPNadda, he lashed out at the BRS party for passing time without facing debate or discussion on development in the State. He said the 'dynastic family' ruling the State has a hand in every scam coming to light in the state." The BJP is based on ideology; it emerged as the largest party in the State, founded on the sacrifices of activists and ideology".

Demanding overhaul of Telangana State Public Service Commission, Bandi questioned once again handing over the task of holding examinations to TSPSC headed by same persons. "Question papers of the commission have been leaked ruining the lives of 30 lakh unemployed in the State; but, conduct of exams by the same persons amounts to handing over keys to thieves," he added.