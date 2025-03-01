BRS points fingers at Cong over SLBC tunnel collapse

Hyderabad: Alleging that the government was responsible for the SLBC tunnel incident, the BRS leaders on Friday asked whether they were naxalites for cases being imposed on them for questioning the government. Addressing a press conference here at the party office at Telangana Bhavan, V Srinivas Goud, B Lingaiah Yadav, Anjaiah Yadav, M Anand and others alleged that the SLBC accident happened due to government negligence.

“Despite the workers stating that the water was coming from the tunnel, the management pressured the workers to go to work. Even after six days, the soil was not removed a bit. The government is only taking nominal measures. Ministers are going and sitting in the guest house. The Ministers are telling wild lies. Uttam Kumar Reddy is visiting the site and leaving in helicopters. Harish Rao went to SLBC and a case was filed against him.

Do they think we are naxalites to book cases on us,” asked Srinivas Goud. The BRS leader said that when the Medigadda pillar was damaged, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited the site. Now while the SLBC tunnel collapsed, why didn’t he come, asked the BRS leaders.