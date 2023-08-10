BRS slams TPCC president for making plungent remarks against KCR

Hyderabad: A day after Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy made pungent remarks against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the ruling party leaders shot back at him.

Ministers Jagadish Reddy, Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod and Srinivas Goud on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Revanth Reddy saying that the people of Telangana are ready to construct a tomb by defeating the Congress party in the coming Assembly elections.

Speaking at a press conference, Minister for Energy Jagadish Reddy alleged that both Congress and TDP had a history of torturing people by implanting embryos and the Congress party had been doing such practice for over the decades.

“Revanth Reddy is talking about embryos because he belongs to TDP and Congress which have implanted embryos to the people,” Jagadish Reddy pointed out.

The Minister alleged that the Congress leader was still in the hands of Telangana traitors and it was a shame to be the president of PCC and talk about the nasty language.

He also found fault with the TPCC president for politicising the funeral of Balladeer Gaddar, who had sacrificed his life for the upliftment of backward and downtrodden people.

Minister for Agriculture Singireddy Niranjan Reddy alleged that Revanth Reddy was indulging in cheap tactics to defame CM KCR and was misleading the people by uttering nonsense.