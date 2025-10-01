BRS smells Cong-BJP nexus to prevent BCs from getting quota

Hyderabad: Stating that there is no other way than including the reservations in the ninth schedule for increasing the reservations of BCs, senior BRS leader V Srinivas Goud on Tuesday alleged that the Congress and BJP were conspiring together to prevent BCs from getting reservations.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, Srinivas Goud alleged that the Congress government was ruling with lies. The Congress leaders are promoting in other states that all guarantees were implemented in Telangana.

“People can be fooled sometimes but they cannot be fooled all the time. The Congress government is continuing the same deception on 42 per cent reservation for BCs. This government is not sincere about increasing reservations. Now they have brought the GO. They said that reservations will be increased within six months. Why was the GO not brought then,” questioned Srinivas Goud.

The BRS leader also asked if the GO could work, why there was a unanimous resolution in the Assembly and why was the bill sent to the Governor and the President of India.