BRS to slap showcause on Kavitha?

Hyderabad: BRS party is likely to issue a show cause notice to the party MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha after her outburst against the party leadership and the party leaders have also been asked to maintain silence on this episode.

According to sources, the party leadership was upset with Kavitha for going public on internal issues. Sources said that the party ignored the letter episode but this time the party may seek her explanation for her comments against own party leaders and family members. It may be mentioned here that the BRS leader held a chit chat with the media after she was targeted in the social media in the aftermath of writing the letter to the party chief. The BRS leader had alleged that there were conspiracies to merge the BRS with BJP.

The BRS leaders were tight lipped and refused to talk on the comments made by Kavitha in the chit chat. During a press conference, when asked about comments of Kavitha, senior leader P Sabita Indra Reddy said she had no information and had not seen the comments. Sources said that the BRS chief was angry with the chit chat by Kavitha. KCR was reportedly upset that despite sending his emissary to pacify her, she went on to make comments against the party in the media.