BRS welfare schemes turning into BJP poll plank

Hyderabad: Are BRS state government welfare schemes turning a poll plank for the BJP? If the goings-on is an indication, the saffron party is all set to utilise the "Bandhu" schemes of the state government to activate its party wings to hit the roads and go into the people to build momentum for the ensuing elections.



Firstly, the OBC wing of the party is on the ground, taking on the BRS targeting its failure to implement BC Bandhu by reaching out to community organisations and leaders. The tone set was to explain how more than 50 per cent of the BC population has been getting a raw deal in education, jobs, political appointments and welfare schemes for the past 9-years.



The OBC morcha with details of huge budget allocations made in the annual budget to the BC welfare and development. But only a fraction of it has been spent steering its programme in drawing parallels of the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has given constitutional status to the BC commission, reservations in education and job opportunities. And the number of political appointments giving due representation to the community. On the state front, the OBC wing is taking on the BRS on how the ruling party has deprived the community's representation in the GHMC elections favouring its political alley and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM).

After claiming successful conduct of interaction with the Christian community leaders, the party's minority morcha has decided to organise a "Mahila Samvad" in AIMIM's bastion in the old city. Besides, now it is demanding a Muslim Bandhu, Christian Bandhu, and such Bandhu schemes for every minority community.

According to the minority morcha, Muslims in general and women from the community in Old City have been at the receiving end on economic and social fronts. Particularly, the morcha is pitching on how the safety and security of women of poor and backward social strata are comprised under the watch of the Majlis in the Old City