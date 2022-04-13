BSV to set up vaccine unit at Genome Valley

Hyderabad: Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited will set up a state-of- the- art injectable and vaccine manufacturing facility at the Genome Valley at Shamirpet in Hyderabad. The facility would produce women's health products, rabies vaccines, immunoglobulins, hormones, among others with an investment of Rs 200 crore. With five decades of experience Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV), one of the fastest growing bio-pharmaceutical companies in India, has used its scientific resources to develop a range of biological, biotech and pharmaceutical products. Presently, they influence patient outcomes in the therapeutic areas of women's health and critical care and IUI-IVF and have become a partner of choice.

The company has in its portfolio over 145 brands. The company has over 1,000 employees selling its products across the country with their brands being marketed all over India and exported to over 70 countries across the world.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited Sanjiv Navangul announced setting up the manufacturing unit after meeting Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Tuesday.

KTR said the entry of Bharat Serums and Vaccines further highlights the strength of the life sciences sector in the State. The Government of Telangana would extend all the support required by Bharat Serums and would also partner with BSV in areas like improving women's health, he said.