Buzz grows over BRS MPs switching over to BJP

Hyderabad: Confusion is prevailing in the BRS as to who is the next to leave the party because after desertions of MLAs and MLCs, rumours have propped up on the Rajya Sabha members.

The BRS has lost eight MLAs and more than half a dozen MLCs to the Congress party. There is speculation that about two-thirds of the MLAs would be merged with the CLP soon. There are rumours that the Rajya Sabha members will merge with the BJP.

The party leaders have no idea who would stay and leave as MLAs, who had been pledging support and attending meetings called by BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao at his farmhouse, were also deserting it. A day before Serilingampally MLA Arikepudi Gandhi also joined the Congress.

There are rumours that the BRS was trying to make peace with the BJP to counter the poaching strategy by the Congress and to save leader K Kavitha from legal tangles. Unconfirmed sources point out that the recent visit of party working president KT Rama Rao and senior leader T Harish Rao to Delhi is seen as having an understanding with the BJP. Kavitha is in Tihar jail facing charges of corruption in the Delhi Liquor Policy case. She was unable to get bail despite several attempts. It is said the BRS leaders had meetings with senior BJP leaders in Delhi in this regard.

The BJP is falling short of numbers in the Rajya Sabha; parties like Naveen Patnaik-led BJD and the YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led YSRCP MPs are now in the Opposition. The BJD has clearly said that they would not support the BJP anymore in the Rajya Sabha.

With the NDA government with TDP and Jana Sena coming to power in Andhra Pradesh, the YCRCP would also oppose the NDA in Parliament. There are four MPs of BRS in the Rajya Sabha; they could be handy whenever there is a need.

However, the BRS leaders strike it down stating that these are mere speculations. The BRS MP Vaddiraju Ravichandra has ruled out merging the party with the BJP. He said there is no truth in speculations of merger.

“I will continue in BRS. These are rumours created by a few who are trying to defame the party,” he asserted.