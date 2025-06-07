Cabinet to meet twice a month to accelerate policy implementation

Hyderabad: In a bid to resolve pending administrative issues at higher level and accelerate the implementation of the welfare and development programmes in the state, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy is said to have decided to hold one state Cabinet meeting every fortnight. Accordingly, there will be a second Cabinet meeting later this month.

It is likely that Cabinet meetings are held on the first and third Saturday every month. During these meetings, the Cabinet will review every pending issue in every department and expedite policy making.

Sources said that the next Cabinet meeting will also discuss the report submitted by the National Dam Safety Authority (NDSA) on the multi-purpose Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. It would also discuss recommendations made by the Vigilance Commission against the irrigation officials involved in the construction of the project.

In the marathon meeting held on Friday, Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy made a power point presentation on the NDSA report and the status of three barrages – Medigadda, Annaram and Sundilla, which were damaged.

Officials said that the Chief Minister will take a call on the NDSA and Vigilance Commission reports in the next Cabinet meeting.

Sources said that the ministers brought to the notice of the Chief Minister the development works that were pending due to administrative hurdles. In a quick response, Revanth Reddy asked his Cabinet colleagues to come up with an action plan and detailed notes on such important issues in the next Cabinet meeting.

The Chief Minister and ministers will also analyze the status of the progress of each scheme and development work in every Assembly constituency. They will rectify the pending issues, if any, immediately in consultation with the officials. If required, the Cabinet will also summon respective Secretaries to seek clarifications on the pending issues.

Issues like farmers’ welfare, clearance of pending bills of the government and retired employees, Indiramma houses, issuing of ration cards, job recruitments, irrigation projects and investigation in the phone tapping case, Formula E race case and Kaleshwaram scheme will be included in the agenda of every Cabinet meeting from this month.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao has already been asked to prepare the list of the pending issues in every department and present the same in the next Cabinet meeting.