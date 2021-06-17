Cannot restrain panel formed to survey Devarayamjal lands from doing its job

Hyderabad: A single judge bench comprising Justice T Amarnath Goud of the High Court on Thursday made it clear that the court cannot restrain the committee constituted under GO number 1014 on May 3, from entering the properties in different survey numbers in Devarayamjal village of Medchal-Malkajgiri district and taking up a survey to find out the fact as to whether any person was under illegal occupation of the lands belonging to Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple.

Justice Amarnath Goud was dealing with the writ petition filed by Sada Kanitha and other, who have lands scattered in different survey numbers in Devarayamjal village. When the said committee tried to take up a survey of the said lands, the petitioners have approached the High Court seeking suspension of the GO through which the committee was constituted. They further sought a direction to the committee to issue a notice, in case the officials intend to take up a survey of their lands. However, the court refused to suspend the GO, rather it gave a go ahead to the committee with the survey after issuing a prior notice to the petitioners. The committee was constituted by the State government with an intent to find out as to whether any person had encroached upon the temple lands and after taking up the survey, the committee will submit a report to the State government and it is the duty of the committee to take up the survey, observed the judge.

Further, the judge directed the committee to issue a notice to the petitioners before entering their lands for the survey and the petitioners were directed to cooperate with the committee by furnishing the requisite relevant documents pertaining to their lands substantiating their stand that the said lands belong to them before the committee and if the petitioners do not cooperate with the committee, then the committee could initiate action against them in accordance with the law.

The court further issued notices to the Principal Secretary to the Government, GAD, Principal Secretary, Municipal Administration, Principal Secretary, Endowments, Sri Seetha Ramachandra Swamy Temple, Devarayamjal village, the Collector, Medchal-Malkajgiri and the Commissioner, Thumkunta Municipality, directing them to respond to the contentions of the petitioner in two weeks.