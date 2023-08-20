Can’t hold back to back matches, HCA tells BCCI

Hyderabad: Another problem has come to fore in the case of ODI World Cup 2023. The schedule has already been changed many times due to security reasons, now the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) wants to change the schedule for another phase.

The match between Netherlands and New Zealand will be held on October 9 at the Rajiv Gandhi Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. According to the schedule, on the next day that is on October 10, the teams of Sri Lanka and Pakistan are to face each other in the same stadium. Regarding this, the HCA has recently informed the BCCI that it is not possible to hold matches on consecutive days.

It is noteworthy that exactly a week ago, the ICC made 9 changes in the ODI World Cup schedule. Out of the total 45 matches in the league stage, three will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. There is a crucial match between Pakistan and India on October 14.

Before this, the match to be held between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was changed from October 12 to October 10 in order to give the Pakistan team some rest. As a result, matches had to be held in Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on consecutive days.

It seems that security concerns have been expressed by the police as there are matches on consecutive days. It is reported that the police said that it will be difficult to provide security for the Pakistan match.

It is stated that 3,000 policemen will have to be appointed at the hotels where the Pakistani cricketers stay. HCA has asked BCCI to make changes in the schedule so that there is a break between the matches.